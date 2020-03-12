'Sooryavanshi' release postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak, Karan Johar says 'will be back when time is right'

Ever since the trailer of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the grand film to release, the third film of Rohit's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Now, in a piece of surprise news, amid the coronavirus outbreak and it being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the makers of the film on Thursday posted a picture on Instagram which said, "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience...and therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right," a part of the statement read.

The statement was shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram page who wrote, "We’ll see you back at the movies when the time is right. Stay safe everyone @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @apoorva1972 @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms @pvrpictures @tseries.official @sooryavanshi2403."

Sooryavanshi would feature Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in lead roles and the movie is also expected to feature Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay in major portions in the second half of the movie. Sooryavanshi was initially supposed to release on March 24, 2020, however, the makers are yet to announce the new release date for the film.