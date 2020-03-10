Headlines

'Sooryavanshi': Katrina Kaif clarifies why Rohit Shetty said 'no one would look at her as there are 3 boys & bomb blast'

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to clarify what he meant by the actress not being noticed between Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 08:12 AM IST

News reports recently claimed that director Rohit Shetty tried to take a dig at Katrina Kaif by stating, 'No one would look at her in the frame, as there are three boys and a blast is happening'. Rohit, of course, is referring to the scene where 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh, 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar meet, and soon Katrina is also walking with them as a bomb blast takes place in the background.

Katrina took to Instagram recently to clarify that was not the case. She said that what Rohit said was taken out of context and a word was missing from the statement. She clarified that Shetty said no one would notice her 'blinking'.

The actress shared an image that read, "Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood... I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening", this is not what was said. I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit Sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from Cinema to mg character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context... Hope you all have a great day."

Here's Katrina's statement:

'Sooryavanshi' would feature Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' recreation. The movie is also expected to feature Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay in major portions in the second half of the movie.

 

