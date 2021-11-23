Headlines

Rohit Shetty opens up about his struggling days, his first salary will leave you shocked

The filmmaker said that he used to earn just Rs 35 and used to walk for around one-two hours every single day to come to the film sets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2021, 02:21 PM IST

Rohit Shetty, whose latest film 'Sooryavanshi' has opened to a humongous response in theatres across the nation, talked about the financial struggles he faced in his earlier days in the industry in a recent interview. The filmmaker revealed that he used to earn Rs 35 when he had started working in Bollywood.

The director's father M. B. Shetty was a famous actor, stuntman, and action choregrapher in Hindi cinema. In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit told that he began working at the age of 16 and soon, he became the Chief Assistant Director in the industry. He added that though his father was a renowned action director during those days, it was not an easy journey for him. He said that he used to earn just Rs 35 and used to walk for around one-two hours every single day to come to the film sets. With such a meagre salary, he often had to choose between food and travel. "I know the lanes so now when I tell my driver 'Take this route, not that", he looks at me in the rearview mirror 'How does he know, was he a thief before?', the director further added. 

Rohit even shared the story behind the flying cars in his movies. He said that he designs those sequences especially for the children who come to watch his films enthusiastically. He added that whenever he meets some parents, they tell him that their children love the flying cars sequences in his movies.

Rohit Shetty's next film is Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. He even has plans of introducing a female cop in his cop universe that currently features 'Singham' Ajay Devgn, 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh, and 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar. 

