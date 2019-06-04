'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar shoots for a chasing action sequence on the busy streets of Bangkok for Rohit Shetty's film

Akshay Kumar is currently in Bangkok, where he is shooting for his forthcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi' being helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Akshay Kumar was spotted on the streets of Bangkok shooting an action scene for Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial 'Sooryavanshi', in which he is essaying the role of a cop.

The official social media pages shared the photo of Akshay zooming off on a bike during an action sequence. They captioned the photo as "Blazing through the wind on the sets of #Sooryavanshi! @akshaykumar"

Check it out below:

Donning a black T-shirt paired with seaweed colour pants and black shades, Akshay looks a stylish cop, while the intense and captivating look on the face of Akshay gives a hint of him being a no-nonsense cop.

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project. Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif.

In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film and revealed that the film would be releasing on Eid in 2020. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief.