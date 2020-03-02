'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar recalls doing helicopter stunt at 28 and now 52

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer, the actor got candid about doing helicopter stunt. He recalled the first time he did the helicopter stunt, which was in his 20s. To be precise, Akshay stated he did his first helicopter stunt when he was 28 years old.

Aged 52 today, Akshay has performed the stunt yet again. Akshay stated that the stunts in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' are 90% real and VFX was avoided as much as possible. Akshay also pointed out that it is safer to perform action sequences under Shetty and his team's guidance.

Further talking about the uniform, Akshay mentioned that he has a special place for people in uniforms. He added that his father was in the army. Akshay stated that thus when 'Sooryavanshi' from Rohit Shetty's cop universe was offered to him, he readily agreed to be part of the film.

'Sooryavanshi' also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The movie also brings back 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh. The trio of Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay are expected to be present in major portions in the second half of 'Sooryavanshi'.