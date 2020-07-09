'Soorma Bhopali will live in our hearts for eternity': Netizens mourn veteran actor Jagdeep's demise

Actor Jagdeep, who had started his career as a child artist, and among many roles, including Soorma Bhopali from 'Sholay', died on Wednesday. He was 81 and passed away from age-related issues.

"He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.

ALSO READ: Veteran actor and Jaaved Jaaferi's father Jagdeep passes away at 81

Named Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri at birth, Jagdeep has worked in over 400 films in his career. The actor appeared in movies like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Puraana Mandir', but his most iconic role remains Soorma Bhopali from 'Sholay'. Featuring opposite Jay and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali played the protagonist in the movie.

Twitterati mourned the actor's demise by remembering his role from 'Sholay'. They said that Jagdeep would live in their hearts for eternity.

Take a look:

Legendary actor Jagdeep left us at 81.



The Character from ATBB Sholay "Soorma Bhopali" is all time favorite for everyone.



May #Jagdeep jee find peace in the afterlife.

pic.twitter.com/KYTr98FHcn — Kattar Salman Fan (@BadassSalmania) July 9, 2020

Soorma Bhopali will live forever. RIP Jagdeep ji. pic.twitter.com/eJCGPVr3yo — Kuptaan (@Kuptaan) July 8, 2020

Yet another sad news of death of Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri alias #Jagdeep Ji. He immortalized the character of Soorma Bhopali from the superhit film Sholay.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pF2zMyFWxy — (@AapYash) July 9, 2020

Sad news, one more stalwart actor #JagdeepJi passes away at 81. His roles as 'Soorma Bhopali' has made a huge imprint in the audience's mind. May his soul #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/MiFNDI6J72 — Amit Thakur (@amitthakur___) July 9, 2020

Rest In Peace Jagdeep ji! ‘Soorma Bhopali’ of Sholay will live in our hearts for eternity. Condolences to @jaavedjaaferi & family pic.twitter.com/0CaiVu3m4a — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2020

Another legend gone. #Jagdeep , most famous for his role as Soorma Bhopali and who started his movie career as a child artist in the fifties. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/8WXdODozzF — Shrikant Maurya (@madcyrus7) July 8, 2020

This scene maked a memorable scene because of Soorma Bhopali Sahab#RestInPeace #Jagdeep Sir another legend has gone May God Bless ur Soul Sir pic.twitter.com/5Jy0JuG5Bo — @imdivya17 (@imdivya17) July 8, 2020

Actor Jagdeep Memorable Video | RIP Jagdeep | RT if u like his role is Soorma Bhopali In Sholay #Jagdeep #SoormaBhopali #Sholay pic.twitter.com/1d0IulKky7 — KridhaProductions (@Kridha_ENT) July 8, 2020

#RestInPeace, #Jagdeep, #Sholay and #SoormaBhopali have been trending on Twitter as netizens remember the actor's iconic role.

Among the celebrities, Ajay Devgn was one of the first to pay his tribute to the late actor. "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul," he tweeted.

ALSO READ: 'He brought so much joy to audience': Ajay Devgn, Johnny Lever, Manoj Bajpayee pay condolences to Jagdeep

Apart from Soorma Bhopali in 'Sholay', Jagdeep also starred as Machchar in Purana Mandir (1984) and as Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

The actor had started his career as a child artist and was seen in movies namely Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin among many others. In 2019, Jagdeep was bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA. He was given the award by Ranveer Singh while his whole family including sons Javed, Naved and grandson Meezaan stayed beside him during the honours.