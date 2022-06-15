Search icon
Soorarai Pottru: Suriya confirms to make a cameo in Hindi remake, Akshay Kumar reacts

Telugu superstar and OG Soorarai Pottru star Suriya will make a cameo in the Hindi remake, and actor Akshay Kumar reacted to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Telugu superstar Suriya will make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of his 2020 much-celebrated film Soorarai Pottru. Suriya confirmed his cameo by sharing a photo of him with Hindi version star Akshay Kumar

Even Akshay Kumar welcomed the actor-producer by sharing the same image on his social media. 

Soorarai Pottru stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in primary roles. 

