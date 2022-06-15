Soorarai Pottru: Suriya confirms to make a cameo in Hindi remake, Akshay Kumar reacts

Akshay Kumar-Suriya

Telugu superstar Suriya will make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of his 2020 much-celebrated film Soorarai Pottru. Suriya confirmed his cameo by sharing a photo of him with Hindi version star Akshay Kumar

Here's the tweet

.@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix pic.twitter.com/ZNQNGQO2Fq — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 15, 2022

Even Akshay Kumar welcomed the actor-producer by sharing the same image on his social media.

Here's the tweet

Thank you brother @Suriya_offl

Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara !@vikramix https://t.co/gVMZC11KzN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2022

Soorarai Pottru stars Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in primary roles.