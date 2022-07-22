Search icon
Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake star Akshay Kumar reacts to Suriya's win at National Awards

Akshay Kumar stated that he feels humbled for headlining the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Akshay Kumar- Soorarai Pottru

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru emerged as the biggest winner at the 68th National Film Awards. The 2020 Tamil film went on to bag multiple National Awards, and now the star of the Hindi remake, Akshay Kumar has reacted to the iconic win of the original. 

Akshay Kumar took his feeling to Twitter and shared that he is feeling 'over the moon' and 'humbled' to helm the Hindi remake. He congratulated Suriya, the original star and producer of the film. Kumar also wished the director and the leading actress for their achievements. Kumar wrote, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film (folded hands emoji)."

Here's the tweet

For the unversed, Soorarai Pottru won more than four National Awards including Best Feature Film, Best Actor (shared with Ajay Devgn), Best Actress, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Music Director. Tamil superstar actor-producer Suriya will make a cameo in the Hindi remake of his 2020 hit Soorarai Pottru. Suriya is producing the Hindi remake that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Suriya confirmed his cameo by taking this to his social media. Suriya shared an image where he posed with Kumar with style. 

READ: National Film Awards: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag Best Actor award for Soararai Pottru and Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior

The 7 Aum Arivu actor acknowledged Akshay for taking the remake, and he said, "@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo!"

Earlier trade experts said that Kumar's remake has been titled as Startup. Trade experts Atul Mohan and Girish Johar have tweeted about this development on their respective Twitter handles. Girish Johar tweeted, "#SooraraiPottru remake in Hindi is #StartUp !!! @akshaykumar @radhikamadan01 @Suriya_offl." Whereas Atul Mohan shared the news by tweeting, "#Exclusive #AkshayKumar 's Hindi remake of #SooraraiPottru has been titled #Startup!"

