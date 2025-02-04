Sooraj Pancholi is currently shooting for Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath, which also stars Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Sooraj Pancholi on Tuesday suffered burns while filming an action sequence on the sets of his upcoming movie and is undergoing treatment for the injury. According to reports, Sooraj Pancholi sustained "major burns" during a stunt shoot for Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath.

A source close to the development revealed that Pancholi was injured while filming at Film City, Mumbai. During a crucial action sequence, the action director instructed Sooraj to perform a stunt where he had to jump over a pyrotechnics explosion. However, the explosion went off a bit earlier than planned, causing it to detonate beneath him. Due to the intense gunpowder used, he sustained severe burns on his thighs and hamstrings.

The insider also revealed that a medical team was present on set to monitor the actor’s condition and assist him in recovering quickly so he could continue filming. The source also mentioned that despite the intense pain from the pyrotechnic explosion, Sooraj refused to take a break and continued shooting throughout the entire schedule.

Aditya Pancholi said he spoke to the producer who told him that the incident happened when they were doing "some patchwork on the film which involved the use of fire". "It got a bit out of control. He (Sooraj Pancholi) was injured a bit, the treatment is on. Everything will be fine," Aditya Pancholi told PTI over phone from Surat.

Meanwhile, Kesari Veer: Legend of Somnath is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan. The period drama revolves around a war that took place at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. Apart from Sooraj Pancholi, Kesari Veer also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. (With inputs from agencies)