Jiah Khan was in a relationship with Sooraj Pancholi when she died by suicide in 2013.

Jiah Khan was in a brief relationship with Sooraj Pancholi before she died by suicide in June 2013. After almost ten years, Sooraj was acquitted of abetment to suicide charges in April 2023. Now, in her latest interview, Sooraj's mother Zarina Wahab has claimed that Jiah had attempted suicide 4-5 times before meeting her son.

Speaking to Lehren, the veteran actress said, "Uske pehle bhi usne 4-5 baar try kiya hai, lekin naseeb aisa tha ki jab mere bete ka turn aaya toh it happened. We all went through a bad time, but I believe in one thing that if you spoil anybody's life with lies, take it as a loan; it will come to you with interest. Karma says that. Humne itna intezaar kiya when he was not guilty at all."

Zarina, who was last seen sharing screen space with Jr NTR in the pan-India action drama Devara Part 1 this year, further added, "It took 10 years, but he is out of it, and I am happy. It has affected Sooraj's career. Woh jo karti thi sab jaante hai, I don't want to open my mouth. Kuch bolke mein apne aap ko chota nahi karna chahti hoon."

Sooraj has had just three releases in last nine years - Hero (2015), Satellite Shankar (2019, and Time To Dance (2021). His career got affected as he was embroiled in the case linked to Jiah Khan's suicide. Jiah was also seen in just three Bollywood films - Nishabd (2007), Ghajini (2008), and Housefull (2010).

