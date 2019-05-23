Sooraj Pancholi in the boxing ring!

Sooraj Pancholi

A biopic is usually offered to an established actor or somebody who is a couple of films old. But Sooraj Pancholi seems to have defied the norm. The one-movie-old actor has been signed to play an Indian boxing legend in a sports biopic, which will go on floors by the end of this year.

The Hero actor is tight-lipped about the role and the director but tells us that the makers wanted somebody who was in his late 20s or early 30s to play the protagonist. “I auditioned for the film. I sent a couple of self reels to the director, producer and literally begged them to cast me because I am a huge fan of the script. I always wanted to do a biopic, especially one on sports,” he admits. The prep for the movie has begun. “It’s not only physical training but since the film has a rural setting, the diction is different as well. I have been practising it daily,” he says.

Technically, this is his fourth film. Post his debut in 2015, Sooraj has completed the shoot of Stanley D’Costa’s Time To Dance, in which he is paired with Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister who makes her Bollywood debut with the movie. “We just have to film two more songs for it. Also, Satellite Shankar is ready and is slated to release on September 6,” he says, adding that the latter is really special to him and to all those connected with the Irfan Kamal directorial.

The actor got embroiled in the Jiah Khan suicide controversy even before his debut with Hero and lost precious time in the interim. “The break was long, so I have to make up for the time I have lost,” he agrees. “It is still my own battle that I have to fight. I’m not in a bubble where I don’t know what is happening. I am aware of it and I’m prepared for it. At the same time, good things are happening,” he adds, referring to the films he has finished shooting for and the new one in the offing.

With all four movies being different from each other, the 29-year-old says that he wants to try out various roles and work with established as well as upcoming directors. “Everyone is doing good work. I think you just need to get lucky with the script,” he exclaims. Sooraj is grateful for the work coming his way. “I have my own struggles. I wish I didn’t have them, but I’ve learnt a lot from them. I have become a stronger person. If I had got everything easy, it wouldn’t have been as much fun. I hope I do my best. At least, I’ll appreciate what I have and not take things for granted,” he signs off.