Sooraj Barjatya says Salman Khan will make a huge comeback after string of flops: 'Everyone should be allowed to...'

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have collaborated on hits such as Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 09:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Director Sooraj Barjatya says it’s always a challenge to create work that feels “relevant” and fresh for superstar and his long-time collaborator Salman Khan. Sooraj was set to make an action film with the 59-year-old star but that idea was dropped as the filmmaker was unable to crack the right character for Salman. The duo have collaborated on hits such as Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).

"There are some subjects that you are not able to take it forward, you are unable to crack the climax or get the character, so till all of this does not come together, it doesn’t make sense to make a film. I have barely made seven films, but this is what I’ve decided to do, and till the time I don’t feel convinced I won't make it. So, I’m so happy that Salman Bhai is with me, and today to make something relevant and fresh for him at his age is a bigger challenge,” the filmmaker told PTI.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Salman has built a reputation for blockbuster successes but his recent outings like Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Radhe, Dabangg 3, and Race 3 have not lived up to the expectations of his loyal fan base. Sooraj, however, is optimistic about Salman’s career and making a huge comeback. "I think it happens in everyone's life... it is just that he is a celebrity, that’s why he gets so much attention. But everyone should be allowed to make a mistake, to learn because that is what his life is. We have to allow each other to (grow), we should not be so harsh. He is such a good person, he is so strong that he is going to come back in a very big way", Sooraj stated.

Both Sooraj and Salman are busy working on their respective new films. The filmmaker is looking forward to beginning work on a new family drama set to feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, while Salman has begun work on a much-anticipated war drama titled Battle of Galwan. Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, this film is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.

