Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals maj

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registe

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya opens up about his father's fear for his career and how Sooraj convinced him to direct Maine Pyar Kiya.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive
Sooraj Barjatya

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has a Midas touch. We know his glorious filmography. He ventured into television and gave hits like Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Piya Albela. When Sooraj took the leap into digital series, they gave a huge hit with Bada Naam Karenge. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun director is now coming back with his new TV series Manpasand Ki Shaadi. Ahead of the premiere, Sooraj joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. 

The series does share a similarity with Sooraj's own life, his urge to prove his worth to his father. Sooraj recalls the similarity he noticed in his life and the show's protagonist. Sooraj admits that before Maine Pyar Kiya, his father, Rajkumar Barjatya, got worried about his career, as he decided to take a different path from the family's legacy.

Rajkumar Barjatya got worried about Sooraj Barjatya's career

Recalling his passion to follow his dream, Sooraj says, "When I decided to start my film career, my father made me realise that none of the family members ever tapped into film direction. He always thought that I would also become a film producer. When I expressed my dream to direct a film, he told me, 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' (laughs)." He continues, "I never had a hobby in dramatics or theatre, elocution. So he was worried about my career. Woh sochte the ki yeh karega kya? But then I told him, 'I just want to make one movie'. Aur unhone kaha ki jab banani hai, toh we will fully support you. So yes, this is one point from the show that somehow reflects my life and choices."

Sooraj-Barjatya-with-Salman

Sooraj Barjatya with Bhagyashree and Salman Khan during Maine Pyar Kiya

About Manpasand Ki Shaadi

Rajshri Productions' new show Manpasand Ki Shaadi is about finding your life partner with your family by your side—parents are as involved in choosing as you are. Manpasand Ki Shaadi stars Esha Suryawanshi and Akshun Mahajan in the leads. The show premieres on August 11, 2025, airing every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Colors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput on Shah Rukh Khan
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Know Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic move that may change Middle East politics
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy for Middle East
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just fo
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE