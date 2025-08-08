Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya opens up about his father's fear for his career and how Sooraj convinced him to direct Maine Pyar Kiya.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has a Midas touch. We know his glorious filmography. He ventured into television and gave hits like Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and Piya Albela. When Sooraj took the leap into digital series, they gave a huge hit with Bada Naam Karenge. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun director is now coming back with his new TV series Manpasand Ki Shaadi. Ahead of the premiere, Sooraj joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction.

The series does share a similarity with Sooraj's own life, his urge to prove his worth to his father. Sooraj recalls the similarity he noticed in his life and the show's protagonist. Sooraj admits that before Maine Pyar Kiya, his father, Rajkumar Barjatya, got worried about his career, as he decided to take a different path from the family's legacy.

Recalling his passion to follow his dream, Sooraj says, "When I decided to start my film career, my father made me realise that none of the family members ever tapped into film direction. He always thought that I would also become a film producer. When I expressed my dream to direct a film, he told me, 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' (laughs)." He continues, "I never had a hobby in dramatics or theatre, elocution. So he was worried about my career. Woh sochte the ki yeh karega kya? But then I told him, 'I just want to make one movie'. Aur unhone kaha ki jab banani hai, toh we will fully support you. So yes, this is one point from the show that somehow reflects my life and choices."

Sooraj Barjatya with Bhagyashree and Salman Khan during Maine Pyar Kiya

About Manpasand Ki Shaadi

Rajshri Productions' new show Manpasand Ki Shaadi is about finding your life partner with your family by your side—parents are as involved in choosing as you are. Manpasand Ki Shaadi stars Esha Suryawanshi and Akshun Mahajan in the leads. The show premieres on August 11, 2025, airing every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Colors.