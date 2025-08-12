Twitter
Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Maneka Gandhi slams SC order on stray dogs, calls it 'impractical, financially unviable'

Amid ODI retirement rumours, Rohit Sharma hits gym with former India coach in Mumbai | See pic

Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok calls Donald Trump 'most notorious criminal,' here's why

This Bollywood actress once worked with Donald Trump, refused to call him ‘boss’, now reveals...

India's first hydrogen-powered train set to launch soon, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares new video, WATCH

OMG! Kangana Ranaut calls Jaya Bachchan 'spoilt woman, fighting cock', reacts to viral selfie incident: 'Disgrace and shame'

Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?

BOLLYWOOD

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

Sooraj Barjatya reflects on the recent success of Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, and acknowledges the fact that the primary reason why these films worked is 'conviction of the storytellers'.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 10:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

In 2025, Bollywood made a striking comeback, or rather revived the romantic drama genre. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara exceeded trade expectations beyond imagination, and certified the fact that romance isn't dead in Bollywood. July witnessed two cinematic phenomena. After Saiyaara, the small-budget animation film from the South, Mahavatar Narsimha did extraordinary business, restoring the 20-year-old dead genre of animation. 

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is among the few individuals who laud or appreciate others when they succeed. In the latest conversation, Sooraj reflects on the path-breaking success of these two films. While promoting his new show Manpasand Ki Shaadi with DNA India, Sooraj expresses his happiness with the success of Saiyaara. Sooraj started his career with romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya, and thus the success of YRF's latest film was kind of personal to him. 

Sooraj Barjatya on Saiyaara 

Speaking about Mohit Suri's directorial, Sooraj asserts that the genre of romance is evergreen. "I think the goodness of cinema, romance, and simple storytelling kabhi kam nahin hoga. A good film is a ek good film, aur woh timeless hai. Hum ye na bole ki jo main tha, 40 years back, when I made Maine Pyar Kiya, waise magic aaj nahi hoga. Aaj bhi toh we have our young audience. Humare bache hai, aur DNA bhi toh wohi hai. Hamara lagav apne bachchon ke prati kam thodi hua hai, to yeh kaise hum bol sakte hain, ki mohabbat wali filmein nahin chalegi ("I think the goodness of cinema, romance, and simple storytelling will never perish. A good film is a good film, and it is timeless. We shouldn't say that the magic that I had 40 years back, when I made Maine Pyar Kiya, would not be there today. Even today, we have our young audience. We have kids, and it's in our DNA. Our love for our kids hasn't declined, so how can we say that love films will not work?)"

Also read: Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Conviction is the key: Sooraj Barjatya

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun director further lauds the producer and director for following their vision, "The best part with Adi, Mohit is — they have done it sincerely. Aap agar pooche unse to bolenge, ki humne to wo banaya, jo humko banana tha. I think woh unka secret hai. Chahe wo TV show ho, chahe film ho, jo banana chaha, woh banaya hai — ye nahin socha ki kya chalta hai (The best part with Adi, Mohit is – they have done it sincerely. If you ask them, they will say that they made what they wanted to make. I think that is their secret. Be it a TV show or a film, whatever they wanted to make, they made it – they never thought about what's working)." 

Sooraj Barjatya on Mahavtar Narsimha

The filmmaker also mentions Mahavtar Narsimha for bringing the audience back for devotional films, and adds, "Log humesha bolte hai ki yeh nahi chalegi, but hume basic belief hona chaiye, aur woh sincerity chalakti hai. Conviction is more important than marketing. Conviction is most important. Maine saath filmein banayi hain. Jo conviction wali hai, wo hi chali hai. Jo marketing ke hisaab se hoti hai, woh kam chalti hai (People always predict what will fail, but we should have a basic belief, and that sincerity works. Conviction is more important than marketing. I have made seven films. Only the films which were based on conviction worked. Movies that were heavily dependent on marketing failed)."

