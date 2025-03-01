After achieving success in OTT with Bada Naam Karenge, Sooraj Barjatya will soon be making his next big announcement for an upcoming film without Salman Khan.

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has a long association with Salman Khan. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)- whenever Sooraj and Salman collaborated, they broke box office records. Salman has been Sooraj's Prem ever since the latter started his career. However, the director is now coming with a new Prem, and he has confirmed moving ahead.

While celebrating the success of his latest OTT show, Bada Naam Karenge with DNA India, Sooraj reveals that for a new generation, there will be a new Prem. Ask him, if he's still hunting for his new Prem, and the Vivah director adds, "Actually in March, mera ek bada announcement aa raha hai (There will be a huge announcement). It's about my next film, tab tak we will have to wait a little." Sooraj affirms that he has found his new Prem.

Does this mean that Sooraj won't be working with his star again? The filmmaker instantly clarifies, "Salman bhai ke saath I'm making (a film), but it will take a little more time." Sooraj further adds the limitation he's now facing with Khan, "Now I have to write (according to) his age."

Barjatya says that bringing Salman Khan back as Prem would be a challenge for him now, "Action toh yeh kar lenge, par family (drama) mein aana, and yet with that masti, enjoyment, jo Prem hota hai, usse ab uss umar mein lana challenging hota hai. I want to hit the correct cord. Toh thoda time lagega (He would do action, but when it comes to family (drama), and with that fun, enjoyment, love, it is challenging to bring it into that age now. I want to hit the right chord. So it will take some time)." For the unversed, Sooraj has only two directorials without Salman Khan- Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Vivah. While Main Prem Ki... was a box office disaster, Vivah was a blockbuster.

Also read: Sooraj Barjatya reveals what went wrong with Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, he admits 'sensationalizing' romance | Exclusive