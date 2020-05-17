Soon after COVID-19 lockdown extension, Kareena Kapoor Khan 'daydreams' being on vacation with her friends

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who most definitely loves to travel to exotic places, or her second home London after wrapping up shooting, is missing the experience. More so she is now 'daydreaming' of being there, while also majorly missing her friends.

A few days after the lockdown extension was announced, Kareena shared images of her visit with the buddies and let her feeling known by sharing #MissYouGuysALittleMore. She wrote, "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories"

Here's the post:

Kareena had previously shared images that she misses being at work with her team. She posted images with the team of her upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chadha'. “The good old days... no social distancing only love.But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home,” she had shared alongside the images from their Punjab shoot.

Kareena in quarantining with her son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai. The actor keeps sharing all memories they are making together as a family, the latest being a picture of Saif Ali Khan holding an artwork featuring handprints of Kareena, Saif and Taimur on a cloth. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium', which had marked the comeback of late actor Irrfan Khan.