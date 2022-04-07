Sonu Sood ditches business class seat for elder person, netizens call him 'desh ka hero'

Sonu Sood wins the hearts of India again and this time he ditched his business class seat for an elder person.

Sonu Sood aka 'real hero of India' has won the hearts of people again. While returning from South Africa, Sonu offered his business class seat to an elder person, and he board the flight with an economy class seat. Well, this incident came into the limelight when one of the actor's followers shared the incident on his Twitter. The Singh is Kinng actor retweeted the tweet with his quote and confirmed his gesture by adding, "Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats."

Here's the tweet

Sometimes economy seats are more comfortable than the business class seats https://t.co/heSb3HPtV8 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2022

As soon as Sonu tweeted the post, several users hailed Sood's gesture and called him the 'real hero of India.' One of the users said, "You are masiha to many! God bless you sir! Another netizen added, "@SonuSood Even god almighty must be watching in shock ! That one person is managing so many difficult task alone! Single handedly! Surely god must have sent you for this divine purpose. God bless you sir. #SonuSoodRealHero." Another Sonu's follower said, "Hero nahi lakho ke liya bhgwan ho, duniya me apne dam she pahchan ho tum, Koye kuch bhi kare kitna bura kare aajbhi logo ke arman ho tum, ratnesh Pandey amethi."

READ: Netizens laud Sonu Sood as actor extends help to stranded Indian students amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Last month, Sonu joined the cause of Operation Ganga, which was an evacuation effort after Russia invaded Ukraine. Since the attack, India has increased its evacuation efforts in order to return countless students home. Even as the government plans to return around 6,300 Indians to India by March 8 as part of Operation Ganga and Sonu Sood decided to become a part of it.

Several stranded students from Kyiv to Lviv have reached out to the actor on social media, requesting assistance. The Sood Foundation was quick to respond to the distress messages and made touch with Indian embassies in Romania and Poland. Several students took to Twitter and shared videos of how Sonu helped them. For the unversed, during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, Sood assisted a large number of migrant labourers in returning to their homes.

On the work front, Sonu will soon host the upcoming season of MTV Roadies, and he will also be seen in the film Fateh.