Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood sustained injuries in a major car accident on Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Tuesday, March 25 (late Monday night). Sonali was travelling with her sister and nephew, who was driving the car and has also been injured in the car crash. Sonali and her nephew are currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital in Nagpur.

As per reports, their car collided with a truck but the three of them didn't sustain serious injuries. Sonali's sister escaped with just minor injuries. As soon as Sonu Sood learned about the accident, he immediately reached Nagpur early this morning to be with his wife's side. Talking about Sonali's accident, he told India Today, "She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu was last seen in the gory action thriller Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. The film, which revolved around the dark underbelly of cybercrime, also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sonu Sood and Umesh KR Bansal under the banner of Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios respectively, Fateh was released in the cinemas on January 10 and is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film had received positive to mixed reactions from the audiences and critics. Its action sequences were appreciated but its predictable storyline was criticised.