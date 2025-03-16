Nadaaniyan marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and features late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor as the leading lady. Both star kids are being brutally trolled for their terrible performances in the film.

There is a lot of ongoing criticism surrounding debutants like Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan for their recent film Nadaaniyan. Weighing in, actor Sonu Sood has urged people to be kind to newcomers in the film industry. The Dabangg actor pointed out that the success or failure of a performance is a collective responsibility.

He took to his X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, "Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance. A good or bad performance in any vertical is the collective responsibility of every technician involved. We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them. Spread love", along with a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sonu was last seen in the gory and violent action thriller Fateh. The film, which was released in the cinemas in January this year, also marked Sood's directorial debut. Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in Fateh.

Coming back to Nadaaniyan, the film is helmed by Shauna Gautam in her directorial debut and produced by Karan Johar under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film marks Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut and features late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor as the leading lady.

Both star kids are being slammed for their terrible performances in the film, which also stars veteran actors Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Suniel Shetty. The Netflix original film Nadaaniyan has already been dubbed as the "worst launch ever for star kids" on social media.