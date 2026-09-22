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Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar

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Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video

According to State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Bihar, as of September 22, approximately 49.72 lakh people across 15 districts are affected by flooding. Sonu Sood is travelling by boat through affected villages to distribute essential supplies and meet the residents.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 06:48 PM IST

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video
Sonu Sood in Bihar
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Sonu Sood has stepped up his on-ground relief efforts in flood-hit Bihar, travelling by boat through affected villages to distribute essential supplies and meet residents. Taking to his social media handles on X and Instagram, the Fateh actor shared photos from his relief work in areas including Begusarai. The images show him travelling on boats, distributing aid and speaking with locals.

In a viral video shared on X, Sood said his team was working to reach families that had suffered the most losses. He said, "Right now, we will be moving from one village to another so that we can deliver goods to as many people as possible in this village. After that, we will go to the next village. We will try to reach as many people as possible." 

Sood also highlighted the support of local residents and boatmen helping relief teams navigate the flooded areas. "Many people from the local village have come to support us. We will try to reach the families who have suffered the most losses. It is difficult, but our brothers and sisters, the boatmen, the villagers, everyone is helping us a lot so that we can reach there. You can see that there are people standing in the water behind us. We will try to reach as many people as possible who are suffering. Jai Bihar," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Floods in Bihar

According to a press release shared by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Bihar, as of September 22, approximately 49.72 lakh people across 15 districts, 88 blocks and 576 Gram Panchayats are affected by flooding. Seven relief camps are currently housing 8,948 flood-affected people, while 50 community kitchens have served 195.63 lakh meals so far. Despite below-normal rainfall in September, river levels remain a major concern. 

Bihar has recorded 136.7 mm of rainfall so far this month, 12 per cent below the normal September figure. Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to September 21 stands at 658.2 mm, 28 per cent below normal. The Kosi is flowing above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela, while the Ganga has crossed the danger mark at Kahalgaon.

READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

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