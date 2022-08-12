Sonu Sood talks about accepting failures, wishes Samrat Prithviraj had done well at the box office

File Photo

Sonu Sood’s most recent film appearance was in Samrat Prithviraj, a Yash Raj Films and Chandraprakash Dwivedi production. The story of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput monarch from the Chahamana dynasty, is told in Prithviraj Rao, an epic poem in the Braj language. Sonu played the poet Chand Bardai in it, while other important characters were played by Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

The film, however, did not do well at the box office and reacting to het he said, "I wish the film could have done well because there was a lot of hard work put in. As an actor, it is important that you give your 100 percent and it is up to the audience to decide what is right and what is wrong in it." Further, Sonu added that one has to accept failures and learn from them and can do better the next time, and can deliver better. "This time we failed but next time we will do well."

He added, " Whatever role I will be offered, I will keep on working hard for it and try to entertain people," Sonu said.

The actor recently met international karate champion Amritpal Kaur, who has made the country proud by winning numerous medals, including gold at the 2019 South Asian Championships.

Sharing a glimpse of their meeting on Instagram, Sonu said that he helped the karate kid two years ago during her knee surgery.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared the pre and post-surgery pictures of Amritpal and wrote, “When you see the positive impact you have had in other's lives, then it makes your life even more worthwhile. I met Amritpal 2 years ago when she urgently needed a knee surgery. She had huge dreams but circumstances didn't let her work for it. Helping her get there was one of the biggest honours of my life and seeing this medal in her hand today makes it all the more worth it.”

On the professional front, Sonu will be lending his voice to Commander Karan Saxena, a new Spotify original audio series based on the works of novelist Amit Khan. Episodes will be accessible beginning on August 15. The actor also revealed last month that he would be hosting Kuberan's House, billed as India's largest start-up exhibition.