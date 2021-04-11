Sonu Sood supports 'cancel board exam 2021', feels 'there should be internal assessment method to promote' students

Sonu Sood has joined the petition to 'cancel board exams' and shared a video on his social media pages. The actor urged 'there should be an internal assessment method' to promote the students. Sonu in the video is heard saying that the students are not ready for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances of growing cases of coronavirus.

In the video, Sood states, "On the behalf of students, I want to to put in a request. CBSE and board exams are going to be held offline, I do not think the students are ready to sit for the exams amid the prevailing circumstances."

The actor added, "Still, we are thinking of holding exams, which is unfair. I do not think this is the right time for offline exams. I would like everyone to come forward and support these students, so they can be safe. All the best."

Sonu captioned the video as "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021."

Check out the video below:

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 April 11, 2021

As per IANS, Sonu Sood on Wednesday took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. The actor also launched 'Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness.

Also read Sonu Sood has wittiest response for fan asking him to sponsor his wedding

Speaking about the same, Sonu Sood said, "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future."

"We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts about whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness," he added.