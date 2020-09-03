Sonu Sood spills the beans on Akshay Kumar's 'superpower'

Sonu Sood revealed Akshay Kumar's superpower during Neha Dhupia's chat show 'No Filter Neha'. Neha started the season 5 of her show right from her house, and the latest contestant she welcomed was Sonu Sood, who spilled the beans about Akshay as well as Farah Khan.

Talking about Akshay Kumar's 'superpower', Sonu said that the Khiladi Kumar is efficient in counting cash. "Woh note badi tezi se ginta hai yaar (he counts his cash really fast)," said Sonu in a glimpse from the show shared by Neha Dhupia.

While talking about Farah Khan, Sonu said that she has the superpower of a loud voice. "She (Farah) doesn't need a mike to scold you. She might be speaking in Mumbai, but her voice can reach a person sitting in Punjab," he was heard saying.

Sharing the video, Neha described Sonu Sood as her friend of 15 years with a heart of gold. She wrote, "I am grateful to have a friend who's been in my life since 15 years! I have seen his heart of gold since years and now people see it too. Please welcome to No Filter Neha Season 5 this week ...A man who is a real life superhero and also a very dear friend."

Here's the video:

Sonu Sood has worked with Akshay Kumar in the movie 'Singh is Kinng', which completed 12 years recently. On the other hand, he was part of Farah Khan's directorial 'Happy New Year' with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff and others.

The actor has remained in news throughout the lockdown due to his good deeds. He has helped migrant workers reach their homes safely, and recently even launched a toll free number to help with that. Sonu also took the initiative of employing those in need.