Sonu Sood reveals why he works in South Indian films, says 'farak nahi padta...'

Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his next film Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role and Sonu essays the characters of the king's court poet Chand Bardai. In a recent interview, the actor disclosed the reason why he works in South Indian movies saying that South cinema saves him from doing bad Bollywood movies.

The actor, who made his acting debut in the Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999, has appeared in multiple Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films in his career making his last appearance as the main antagonist Basava in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya released in April 2022.

Talking to IndianExpress.com, the Simmba actor said, "I have always been choosy with my scripts, whether I do Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi films. South saves me from not doing bad Hindi films. Otherwise, there comes a phase when you think you’re doing a film just for the sake of being seen in a big film. South helps me from staying away from doing that."

Sood stressed the fact that people now need entertainment and the audience will watch a good film irrespective of the language it is made in. "Mujhe fark nahi padta bhasha kya hai (I don’t get affected by the language), there has to be entertainment, people should be entertained. You can be the biggest star, however successful, but if you take people for granted and still believe that they’ll go out, spend their hard-earned money to watch your film, woh daur jaa chuka hai (that time has passed)", the actor told the portal.



Apart from him and Akshay, Samrat Prithviraj stars former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar in her Bollywood debut, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The period historical drama, backed by Yash Raj Films, releases on June 3.