'Regret I don't have memory of being Nagraj': Sonu Sood recalls shooting for comic book TVC

Before making it big in the movies, several actors took up odd jobs to make a living. One of the actors, Sonu Sood, who is touted as the Messiah by the people also featured in the comic books of 'Nagraj' many years ago. We came across a TV commercial of the popular comics, in which the actor is seen breathing fire, fighting a beast and also donning green eyes.

The Instagram page RarePhotoClub shared the video and wrote, "Once upon a time when Sonu Sood starred as Naagraj in an ad for raj comics. He has come a long way from a reel to a real-life saviour."

During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Sonu was asked to confirm the rumour he was Nagraj. He said it's true and shared an anecdote stating, "It was an embarrassing moment when I started my career in Delhi, I got my first role as Nagraj. Wearing that green costume, I went on shooting in Delhi. We had a small crew of 20 people. I was the fire breathing, flying Nagraj. Later, my photograph was printed in that comic book too. I became famous in Delhi at that time."

Sood added, "Once, in Lajpat Nagar Market, I saw a comic book with my photograph on it. I felt embarrassed thinking that I wasn't like that at all. My sister-in-law told me to buy one to keep it as a memory, 'you will feel good seeing this when you become a star.' I told her I don't want to. I didn't buy it but now I regret that I don't have that memory of being Nagraj."