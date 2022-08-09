Sonu Sood reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot, says 'we live in a world where....'

Credit: Sonu Sood-Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Sonu Sood, who helped lakhs of people during the pandemic, is India’s favourite hero. People called him a superhero when he arranged buses, food, medicines, homes, medical facility, and more when they needed them the most.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sonu talked about Ranveer Singh who recently made headlines after his nude photos went viral on social media. Sonu Sood reacted to the controversial photos and wrote, “Ya I think it's an individual’s choice to do a photo shoot the way they want. Yes, we live in a world where if you do something there will be a lot of people to point fingers at you but I think when you do that shoot or anything like that then somewhere you get ready that ya such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?”

A few days ago, Ranveer was invited by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to bare it all again for its upcoming campaign titled 'All Animals Have the Same Parts - Try Vegan.

As per Hindustan Times, the letter written by the organisation to Ranveer reads, "Greetings from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the country’s best-known animal rights group, with more than 2 million members and supporters. We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot – and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too."

"To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts – Try Vegan’? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal", the letter signed by the Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India, further reads.

It even mentions, "You'd be among excellent company. Some meat-free celebrities who have assisted PETA India and other PETA entities in promoting plant-based eating include Anushka Sharma, Joaquin Phoenix, Kartik Aaryan, and Natalie Portman."