Sonu Sood reacts to people dancing during 'Janata Curfew', asks 'do these people have their brains in place'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the public to follow 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, however, a lot of videos surfaced online of people dancing on the roads at 5 pm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to cheer from their respective balconies to thank coronavirus warriors.

Actor Sonu Sood recently reacted to the videos of people celebrating.

Reacting to a video shared by actor Annup Sonii, he wrote on Twitter, "Corona left India... they have a reason to celebrate. After seeing this even the virus will think 'what if I get affected by their intelligence levels?' Better to leave this country. I mean... do these people have their brains in place? Pouting face."

A few days back, Sonu had shared a touching video on his Instagram in which he could be seen talking about all the things his mother used to tell him during childhood. The actor made an effort to raise the spirits of his fans and said, "Everything will be alright, don’t worry."

"Everything will be alright, don’t worry. Everything will be alright. You just have to repeat what my mom used to tell me during my childhood. Wash your hands properly. Not just with water but soap also. Why do you always roam outside? Stay at home, sometimes. And what is this ‘hi’, ‘hello’? Have you forgotten ‘salaam’, ‘namaste’? Always keep a handkerchief in your pocket. Don’t you ever sneeze or cough? Mom used to teach us so many things, but who, ever listened to her?" he said.