Sonu Sood questions iPhone 18 launch frenzy in India: 'Real upgrade is a better society'

Sonu Sood took a dig at the frenzy around the iPhone 18 launch in India, questioning the long queues outside stores. "The real upgrade is a better society," he wrote on X, sparking a debate online, with users weighing in on consumerism, EMIs and social priorities.

The iPhone 18 officially went on sale in India on Friday, drawing crowds of eager buyers outside stores across the country. Long queues formed as customers waited to get their hands on Apple's latest smartphone, with videos of the launch-day frenzy quickly making the rounds on social media. Sonu Sood has now reacted to the buzz, offering a pointed take on the enthusiasm surrounding the new device.

Taking a dig at those willing to spend hours waiting for the latest iPhone, Sonu wrote on X, "New phone, new EMI...same old bills! Maybe it's time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society." The actor’s post soon sparked a debate on social media, with some users agreeing with his observation while others argued that there was little reason to rush for a phone that would remain available after launch day.

One user wrote, "People can stand in queues long hours for a gadget, but the same people hesitate to stand for voting during election time." Another commented, "Absolutely true! Most of the Queers Salary will be less than 30k and will have to pay EMI's for years, and by the time they complete paying the EMI's phone's value will be one 5th or even zero."

New phone, new EMI… same old bills! Maybe it’s time we queue up to make a difference, not just upgrade our phones. The real upgrade is a better society.

pic.twitter.com/WBVDzGrbaV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2026

Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max come equipped with Apple's A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber. The models are available in black, silver, glacier and burgundy colours. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the Pro Max is priced from Rs 1,79,900. Higher-storage variants go up to Rs 3,14,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

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