Sonu Sood promises financial help to 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's family

Sonu Sood promised to help Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi's family with financial needs this moment itself

Sonu Sood came across a newspaper clipping where 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's family was reportedly suffering with financial needs. The actor extended help after seeing the same. He has promised to help the kin with the same by the day's end.

A user who approached Sonu Sood with the help of the article, wrote, "This is the situation of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's family today. They are struggling to meet financial ends and need your help." Soon, Sonu Sood replied writing, "They will no longer have to rely on others for financial help. I will help them today itself."

'Mountain Man's family had taken a loan after Dashrath Manjhi's two-year-old granddaughter Pinky Kumar met with an accident. Reportedly, Manjhi's grandson was working in Chennai but reunited with the family during lockdown, thus having no means of income left.

The family had taken a loan of Rs 45,000 from the villagers, and they have now urged the government to help them. Dashrath's son Bhagirath Manjhi has also alleged that the family's pension has stopped. They also alleged that the filmmakers of 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man,' featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles, have not paid the family royalty for the film despite the promises.