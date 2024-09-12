Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that hate snakes

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

8 animals that are masters of camouflage 

Seven richest politicians in India 

Seven richest politicians in India 

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood welcomed Bappa to new home at Juhu, and shared the importance of Lord Ganesha in his life.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive
Sonu Sood with his family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Sonu Sood welcomed Lord Ganesha in his new home and continued his 25-year-old traditional celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. On September 11, Sonu bid Ganesha goodbye and did an eco-visarjan at the compound of his Juhu bungalow. Soon after the visrajan, The Singh Is Kinng actor joined DNA India and shared his thoughts about the festival and his devotion towards Bappa. 

Speaking about the five-day festivity, Sonu said, "Aache din bahut jaldi chale jaate hai. It just looks so surreal. Aisa lagta hai ki abhi toh pehla din tha, we welcomed Bappa in our new home, and today we bid goodbye. Now waiting for the next year, to welcome him again." Sonu hailed from Moga, Punjab, and before coming to Mumbai for films, he had seen Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations though films. Speaking about the same, he said, "Jab main Moga mein tha, toh films mein dekhta tha ki kaise celebrate kiya jaata hai. Jab main yaha aaya toh humne phele hi saal Bappa ka aagman kiya. Dheere-dheere sikhte rahe ki kaise poori vidhi anusar festival manaya jaata hai, baki unki blessings thi toh unhone apni seva khud hi karva li humse. (When I was in Moga, I saw the festival only in films. When I came here, I welcomed Bappa in the same year. Gradually I learnt how to celebrate the festival with proper rituals. I had his blessings and that made me better with each passing year)." 

Sharing his devotion towards Bappa, Sonu said, "Every day, every moment, especially in these days, I feel his presence and the energy, the positivity that he generates. It makes our lives better. I strongly believe that's what Bappa brings for us." 

Each year, Sonu promotes eco-friendly celebrations and emphasises the promotion of the same among his fans. The actor shared that protecting the environment is the duty of every individual, and said, "Abhi bhi humari responsibility bahut baki hai. But yes, people are working towards it. I've seen many pandals that opt for eco-friendly Ganesha, made out of mud and clay that easily gets dissolved. Societies come up with artificial ponds, where visarjan takes place. We have taken these steps and I can see the difference. Phele jaise beeches mein hota tha, abhi waisa nahi hai." 

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in action-thriller Fateh. The movie also marks his directorial debut. Sharing his views about the same, he said, "It was an interesting journey to explore the other side of the camera. Currently, the post-production is going on, and we will be coming to cinemas in January 2025." Sonu concluded. 

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae referring to his viral ‘struggle’ comment: 'It's funny...'

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

Saif, Kareena, Karisma attend Anil Mehta's funeral, Joyce Polycarp breaks down, Arjun Kapoor stands with Malaika Arora

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement