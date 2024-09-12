Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

Sonu Sood welcomed Bappa to new home at Juhu, and shared the importance of Lord Ganesha in his life.

Actor Sonu Sood welcomed Lord Ganesha in his new home and continued his 25-year-old traditional celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. On September 11, Sonu bid Ganesha goodbye and did an eco-visarjan at the compound of his Juhu bungalow. Soon after the visrajan, The Singh Is Kinng actor joined DNA India and shared his thoughts about the festival and his devotion towards Bappa.

Speaking about the five-day festivity, Sonu said, "Aache din bahut jaldi chale jaate hai. It just looks so surreal. Aisa lagta hai ki abhi toh pehla din tha, we welcomed Bappa in our new home, and today we bid goodbye. Now waiting for the next year, to welcome him again." Sonu hailed from Moga, Punjab, and before coming to Mumbai for films, he had seen Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations though films. Speaking about the same, he said, "Jab main Moga mein tha, toh films mein dekhta tha ki kaise celebrate kiya jaata hai. Jab main yaha aaya toh humne phele hi saal Bappa ka aagman kiya. Dheere-dheere sikhte rahe ki kaise poori vidhi anusar festival manaya jaata hai, baki unki blessings thi toh unhone apni seva khud hi karva li humse. (When I was in Moga, I saw the festival only in films. When I came here, I welcomed Bappa in the same year. Gradually I learnt how to celebrate the festival with proper rituals. I had his blessings and that made me better with each passing year)."

Sharing his devotion towards Bappa, Sonu said, "Every day, every moment, especially in these days, I feel his presence and the energy, the positivity that he generates. It makes our lives better. I strongly believe that's what Bappa brings for us."

Each year, Sonu promotes eco-friendly celebrations and emphasises the promotion of the same among his fans. The actor shared that protecting the environment is the duty of every individual, and said, "Abhi bhi humari responsibility bahut baki hai. But yes, people are working towards it. I've seen many pandals that opt for eco-friendly Ganesha, made out of mud and clay that easily gets dissolved. Societies come up with artificial ponds, where visarjan takes place. We have taken these steps and I can see the difference. Phele jaise beeches mein hota tha, abhi waisa nahi hai."

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen in action-thriller Fateh. The movie also marks his directorial debut. Sharing his views about the same, he said, "It was an interesting journey to explore the other side of the camera. Currently, the post-production is going on, and we will be coming to cinemas in January 2025." Sonu concluded.

