Jana Nayagan censor row: Madras High Court allows producers of Thalapathy Vijay's final film to withdraw case against CBFC

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

Delhi University Hansraj college Principal's son wedding to be held on campus; boys hostels converted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham

Modi govt hails India-US trade deal, opposition cries foul over 'surrender' of agricultural sector

Who was Erukali Mahadev? BJP candidates dies by suicide ahead of Telangana Municipal polls over alleged harrasment by opponents

BOLLYWOOD

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'

After Rajpal Yadav surrendered himself in cheque bounce case, Sonu Sood has decided to step up and help the actor in his financial distress phase. He has not only offered him a film, but also asked other filmmakers to support in making him financially stable again.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sonu Sood offers film to Rajpal Yadav, asks film industry to unite in his financial distress: 'It's not charity, but...'
Sonu Sood, Rajpal Yadav
Veteran comic actor Rajpal Yadav is currently serving his imprisonment sentence in Tihar Jail after being found guilty in the cheque bounce case. Amid the financial stress, actor-filmmaker Sonu Sood, has now decided to step forward and offer monetary support to Yadav. 

Sonu Sood seeks help from Bollywood for Rajpal Yadav

On X, Sonu Sood declared that he has offered a role in his film, and also asked the film fraternity to step up and help Rajpal in his tough phase. Sonu wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us, producers, directors, colleagues to stand together." 

The Singh is Kinng actor further explained how his colleagues can help Rajpal. Sonu asserted, 'A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone.'

At last, he emphasised to prove that Bollywood ain't full of money-making industry, but also kind-hearted souls who dare to take that extra mile for their co-workers, 'This is how we show we are more than just an industry.'

Also read: Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl 2026? Viral photos fuel dating rumours

Why did Rajpal Yadav get imprisoned?

Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for relief in a long-running cheque bounce and loan default case. He's been ordered to serve a six-month sentence. The case, dragged on for over a decade, revolves around unpaid dues that reportedly escalated to nearly Rs. 9 crore.

After his final plea for more time was turned down, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026 , where he began serving his six-month sentence.

