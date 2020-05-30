Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra governor, gets praised for helping migrant workers reach home states

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hosted a meeting with film actor Sonu Sood on Saturday at the Raj Bhavan. Koshiyari applauded Sood's efforts in sending the migrant workers back to their home states under the lockdown situation.

The Twitter account of Governer of Maharashtra shared images of Bhagat Singh and Sonu from the meeting, where both, including the help, were seen in a mask. According to the image, Sonu was seen reading out something from a piece of paper to the governer.

The tweet read, "Film star Sonu Sood met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. He briefed Governor about his work to help migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his work and assured him fullest support in his endeavours."

Here's the tweet:

Sonu Sood met with a lot of praises after he managed to help stranded migrant workers reach their homes safely and by taking utmost precautions. The actor had recently arranged buses from Mumbai to UP and Bihar so the migrants could travel back to their home state and stay in a safer environment for them, closer to their families and loved ones.