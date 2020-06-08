Sonu Sood meets Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray after Sanjay Raut's recent dig on actor being 'backed by BJP'

In a few weeks, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become a messiah for thousands of migrants stranded with no savings amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been arranging buses and even flights for them to return home.

On Sunday, Sonu met with the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree. The picture of their meeting was shared by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter. He wrote, "This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together."

In another tweet, Aditya continued, "The CM @OfficeofUT was glad to meet @SonuSood and discussed the work everyone is doing for the people during COVID relief. Misunderstandings don’t exist but what does is a commitment to help people."

Sonu replied to the tweet saying, "Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families. Humanity is above all." For the uninformed, the "misunderstandings" referred to in the tweet reportedly are because of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s recent comments on Sonu.

In his weekly column in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, he claimed that the "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was helping Sonu from behind the scenes and that he was a prospective star campaigner for the party". Meanwhile, Sonu has been doubling his efforts to make sure that all migrant workers and less privileged are in their respective homes.