BOLLYWOOD

Sonu Sood makes BIG statement on IndiGo crisis, says his own family was...: 'A delayed flight is frustrating but...'

Sonu Sood urges people to respect ground staff amidst IndiGo flights crisis. "A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff", he wrote.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 05:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sonu Sood urged people to be "responsible citizens" and to control their frustration following the massive operational crisis with IndiGo flights, which left many stranded at the airport for hours without any confirmation. The operational crisis at the airline stemmed from its failure to adapt to new, stricter pilot duty and rest rules (FDTL), which were effective from November. The negligence led to massive pilot shortages, widespread cancellations, and significant delays, prompting DGCA action and passenger chaos earlier this week. 

Sood shared a video on his X handle on Saturday. The actor added how his own family also faced an issue with the flight getting delayed for over four hours. "My own family was travelling and they had to wait for 4 - 4.5 hours. Many flights didn't take off, many were cancelled, and many people couldn't attend weddings. Meetings were cancelled, events were cancelled... But the saddest thing is how people are shouting at the ground staff at the airports," he is heard saying in the video. 

The 52-year-old actor said several videos have been circulating online which show people shouting at the ground staff at the airport. "As responsible citizens, it's very important for us to make sure that we do not react to them because they are helpless and they do not have any answers. Please try to stay calm. Control your anger and respect them," he added. "A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them. @IndiGo6E," he wrote in the caption. 

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood was last seen in the action thriller Fateh, which marked his directorial debut. Also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, the film released in January. It revolved around a former special ops officer, Fateh Singh, living a quiet life in Punjab until a young village girl becomes a victim of a dangerous cybercrime syndicate. 

READ | Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Uri part of Aditya Dhar's same cinematic universe? Connection decoded between both the films

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
