‘Sonu Sood ki super market’: Actor sells bread, eggs on a bicycle; video goes viral

Actor Sonu Sood who has been helping people throughout the pandemic is now ready to take a new stroll. In a recent Instagram post, the actor can be seen selling eggs, bread, and a lot more. While promoting his new business and calling it ‘ Sonu Sood ki super market’ he humorously said, ‘Delivery charges extra’.

In the video, he can be seen sitting on a bicycle wearing a white t-shirt while explaining what he has in his basket for potential customers. Calling his new venture, a ‘hit’ he is asking people to place their orders as soon as possible.

The video starts with him saying “Kaun bolta hai shopping mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada imprtant aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere paas. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai”.

He captioned the video as ‘free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs. #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.

Also read Mahhi Vij loses brother to COVID-19, thanks Sonu Sood for helping him get treatment

Fans took to the comment section and showered the post with love. A fan wrote’ Rab ji mehr kare apki hmesha’ (May peace be upon you always).

For the unversed, Sonu introduced his charity foundation called ‘Sood charity foundation’ to help people in crucial times recently.

Also read Sonu Sood has epic reaction to mutton shop named after him

On the work front, he has some lined up releases. 'Prithviraj' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi starring Akshay Kumar is one of them.