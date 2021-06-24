Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


‘Sonu Sood ki super market’: Actor sells bread, eggs on a bicycle; video goes viral

Sonu Sood introduced his charity foundation called ‘Sood charity foundation’ to help people in crucial times.


Sonu Sood

Screenshot of the video|Sonu Sood/ Instagram

Share

Written By

Edited By

Iraa Paul

Source

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jun 24, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

Actor Sonu Sood who has been helping people throughout the pandemic is now ready to take a new stroll. In a recent Instagram post, the actor can be seen selling eggs, bread, and a lot more. While promoting his new business and calling it ‘ Sonu Sood ki super market’ he humorously said, ‘Delivery charges extra’.

In the video, he can be seen sitting on a bicycle wearing a white t-shirt while explaining what he has in his basket for potential customers. Calling his new venture, a ‘hit’ he is asking people to place their orders as soon as possible.

The video starts with him saying “Kaun bolta hai shopping mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada imprtant aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere paas. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

He captioned the video as ‘free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs. #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.

Fans took to the comment section and showered the post with love. A fan wrote’ Rab ji mehr kare apki hmesha’ (May peace be upon you always).

For the unversed, Sonu introduced his charity foundation called ‘Sood charity foundation’ to help people in crucial times recently.

Related Photos

Take a tour of Sonu Sood's regal lifestyle: Inside photos of his sprawling apartment in Mumbai

On the work front, he has some lined up releases. 'Prithviraj' directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi starring Akshay Kumar is one of them.