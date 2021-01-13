Sonu Sood is 'habitual offender', Mumbai's civic body tells Bombay HC

In an affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court by Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sonu Sood was called a 'habitual offender'. In response to the actor's petition, the civic body submitted an affidavit at the court. For the uninitiated, a complaint was file against Sonu and his wife Sonali Sood for allegedly having made unauthorized changes to Juhu's Shakti Sagar Building without the BMC's permission.

The affidavit read as "The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department."

The civic body also said that Sood is trying to protect the 'ex-facie illegal commercial hotel which has been constructed and modified by the appellant (Sood) contrary to the sanctioned building plan.'

It further stated, "The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel. The appellant, who has totally modified an entire building unauthorisedly into a hotel, is running the same without a license."

Meanwhile, Sonu had replied to the complaint filed by BMC stating, "I have already taken approval for the change of user from the BMC. It was subject to the approval of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). This permission hasn`t come due to Covid-19. There are no irregularities. I always abide by the law. This hotel was used to house Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic. If the permission doesn`t come, I will restore it to a residential structure. I am appealing against the complaint in the Bombay High Court."