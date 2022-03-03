Netizens laud Sonu Sood as actor extends help to stranded Indian students amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

The effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin's military invasion of Ukraine have been felt around the world in the week since it began. Since then, India has increased its evacuation efforts in order to return countless students home. Even as the government plans to return around 6,300 Indians to India by March 8 as part of Operation Ganga, Bollywood star Sonu Sood has joined the cause.

Several stranded students from Kyiv to Lviv have reached out to the actor on social media in the last few days, requesting assistance. The Sood Foundation was quick to respond to the distress messages and made touch with Indian embassies in Romania and Poland. The members of the foundation teamed up with Ukraine's neighbours to achieve a two-fold goal: first, to determine alternative routes for students to cross the Ukrainian border and reach safe territoriess. The team relies primarily on the embassies' knowledge of the local region for this and is continually monitoring the situation at the designated escape locations. Second, the foundation organises transportation for students in specific areas.

He tweeted on March 2, "Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help. Jai Hind (sic)."

Several students took to Twitter and shared videos of how Sonu helped them.

Actor @SonuSood helps to bring stranded students from #Ukraine to #Delhi



Once again, he proves what a great humanitarian he is.. pic.twitter.com/SdJaWwlhmd — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 2, 2022

For the unversed, during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, Sood assisted a large number of migrant labourers in returning to their homes.