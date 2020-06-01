Sonu Sood has 'better plan' as woman complains she 'can’t stay with' husband anymore, asks for help

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants and those less privileged go home amid the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. However, sometimes the actor gets quirky requests from his fans as well. Recently, a Twitter user fed up of quarantining with her husband for more than two months requested Sonu to transport either him out of the house or her to her mother’s house.

Check out his reply.

"@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can’t stay with him anymore," she tweeted to the actor, who came up with a cool solution. "I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa. What say?" he said.

From being asked for help to get to a liquor store and a salon, he has received some hilarious requests from fans. Meanwhile, a pregnant migrant woman has named her child 'Sonu Sood' after the actor after he helped her reach her village.

In an interview, speaking about the same, Sonu said, "I said, how can it be Sonu Sood as you are Shrivastav? It could probably be Sonu Shrivastav, but she said, 'Nahi humney bachche ka naam Sonu Sood Shrivastav rakha hai.' That was so sweet; I was touched."

"It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something close to my heart and I will give it my all," he had said.