Sonu Sood gets mobile tower installed in Haryana village after students struggle for internet access

After distributing smartphones to the students of a government school in Chandigarh, Sonu Sood yet again helped students who were struggling to access online classes at Morni, Haryana.

The actor started the initiative with his friend Karan Gilhotra. They installed a mobile tower in the village to enable uninterrupted connectivity with Indus towers and Airtel.

Sonu extended a helping hand after the situation came to light via a video on social media that showed a child from Dapana village, Morni sitting on a tree branch to catch mobile signals to help other children to complete their homework, tagging Sood in the post.

Talking about this initiative, Sonu commented, "Children are the future of our nation and they deserve an equal chance to a better future. I believe such challenges should never stop anyone from reaching their full potential. It is my honour to help set up a mobile tower in the remote village to help these kids access online classes. They no longer have to climb trees to catch mobile signals."

Since the lockdown phase began, actor Sonu Sood has generously worked towards helping those in need. Sonu Sood was recently also conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The award was presented at a virtual ceremony and with this Sonu Sood joined the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.

On receiving the coveted award, Sonu had said, "This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve the SDGs by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals."