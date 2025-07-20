Sonu Sood finds snake in Mumbai building, catches it with bare hands: Watch viral video

In a video shared on social media, Sonu can be seen handling the situation with composure.

Actor Sonu Sood has once again proved why he’s often called a real-life hero. On Saturday, July 19, he calmly rescued a snake that had entered his housing society in Mumbai. Without any panic, Sonu caught the non-venomous rat snake with his bare hands, but not before warning others against doing the same.

“Yeh humari society ke andar aa gaya. This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful… Professionals ko zarur bulao. Mereko toh aata hai thoda pakadna, isiliye pakad liya, but be careful. Very, very important to be careful. Always call professionals, don’t try this,” he said in the video.

He then placed the snake safely inside a pillow cover and instructed his staff to release it into a nearby jungle.

Helping Hands Beyond the City

Just days before this, Sonu extended help to 76-year-old farmer Ambadas Pawar from Hadolti village in Latur, Maharashtra. A viral video had shown the elderly farmer manually ploughing his land because he couldn’t afford bullocks. Moved by the plight, Sonu shared the clip on his X account and wrote:

“Aap number bhejiye, hum bail bhejte hai,” offering to gift him a pair of bullocks to ease his burden.

On the Work Front

Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh, a film that marked his debut as a director. He not only wrote and directed the film but also played the lead. The movie starred Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

Whether on screen or off, Sonu continues to lead by example — combining action with compassion.