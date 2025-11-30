Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood, actor and philanthropist, joined millions in wishing Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday, describing him as an inspiration and a true changemaker.

Dr Subhash Chandra, former Rajya Sabha MP and one of India's most esteemed and influential figures in the media industry, is celebrating his 75th birthday on November 30, 2025. The visionary entrepreneur reshaped India’s media landscape by launching the nation's first private satellite TV channel Zee TV in 1992. Breaking Doordarshan's monopoly, his bold step triggered the cable television boom and transformed how millions consumed content. Chandra's pioneering vision and relentless drive laid the foundation for India’s modern media and entertainment industry.

On his 75th birthday, Dr Subhash Chandra continues to draw widespread love, respect, and heartfelt wishes from around the world. Sonu Sood, actor and philanthropist, joined millions in wishing Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday, describing him as an inspiration and a true changemaker. The Fateh actor said, "Subhash ji many many happy returns of the day. God bless you with loads of luck, health and happiness. Aaj aapke janamdin pe bas yahi kahunga ki you're one of the finest human beings to come across. May you always be smiling. Dil se apko bahut bahut dua. Aur party due hai. Kab bolengey, main zaroor party lene aaunga. Aap khush rahein aur ishwar apko hamehsa lambi umar de."

Born in Adampur, Haryana, Dr Subhash Chandra comes from an Agarwal Bania family. His early years were marked by hardship, as mounting debts of around Rs 3.5 lakh forced him to discontinue his education. Leaving school, he stepped into the family’s trading business and began working closely with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), setting the stage for his entrepreneurial journey.

In the 1980s, Dr Subhash Chandra ventured into manufacturing flexible packaging, primarily plastic tubes for FMCG products like toothpaste, under the Essel Packaging brand. He later expanded into the leisure sector by launching Essel World, India's first amusement park in Mumbai. In 2003, he launched India's first satellite television provider Dish TV under Zee Group. Essel Group is now among the biggest Indian conglomerates with interests spanning media, entertainment, packaging, infrastructure, and technology.

Dr Chandra has received several accolades over the years. He has been honoured with the Global Indian Entertainment Personality of the Year Award by FICCI in 2004. His other honours include Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 1998, Business Standard's Businessman of the Year in 1999, and International Emmy Directorate Award in 2011, among others. The veteran industrialist now hosts Sach: The Subhash Chandra Show to inspire the youth.