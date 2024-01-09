Sonu Sood turns director with Fateh, says film is tribute to cybercrime victims; see first look

Sonu Sood shared behind-the-scenes photos from his directorial debut Fateh on Instagram. Jacqueline Fernandez is the leading lady in the film.

Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of a director for the upcoming movie 'Fateh', has called it a tribute to the youths who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels.

Based on real-life incidents, the film aims to entertain while also shedding light on cyber threats in the digital age and how it can be averted with simple security measures.

On Tuesday, January 9, Sonu took to Instagram, shared his first look as he uploaded a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the movie. In the first photo, the actor is seen weilding a rifle and in the next he is seen behind the camera to shoot a scene.

His photos were captioned as, "Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cyber crime on various levels. Get Ready."

Sonu has dedicated significant efforts to the project, venturing into unique shooting locations and collaborating with the esteemed Hollywood stunt coordinator, Lee Whittaker.

Fateh is co-produced by Zee Studios and Sonu's production company, Shakti Sagar Productions. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. (With inputs from IANS)



