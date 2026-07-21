Sonu Sood backs students after CJP protest action: 'They need a hug, not a lathi'

Sonu Sood criticised the police action during the CJP's Delhi protest, saying students need compassion and support rather than batons.

Actor Sonu Sood has spoken out against the police action during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s student protest in Delhi on July 20. Calling for a more compassionate approach towards students, Sonu said the country's youth should not be met with batons.

The actor's reaction came after clashes broke out during the CJP's Chalo Sansad march at Jantar Mantar. Thousands of students and supporters had gathered despite heavy rain to march towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

'The future of our country deserves a hug'

Sharing a message on social media in Hindi and English, Sonu wrote, "हमारे छात्रों को लाठियाँ नहीं, गले लगाने वाले हाथ चाहिए" (Our students do not need batons, they need hands that embrace them). He added, "The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi."

हमारे छात्रों को लाठियाँ नहीं,

गले लगाने वाले हाथ चाहिए The future of our country deserves a hug, not a lathi. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 20, 2026

The protest was organised over demands for education reforms and action against alleged irregularities in examination systems, including the NEET examination. The protesters have also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Clashes break out during CJP march

The demonstration saw heavy security arrangements as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament. Reports claimed that clashes broke out between protesters and police personnel, with tear gas and lathi-charge allegedly being used during the unrest.

The Delhi Police, however, described the protesters as "unruly, aggressive and violent." Sonu's message has added to the growing public debate over the treatment of student protesters and the response of authorities to the ongoing agitation.

Sonu Sood's work front

Sonu was last seen in the 2025 film Fateh, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.