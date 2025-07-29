Sonu Nigam trips as fan tries to take selfie, his hilarious reaction goes viral: Watch video

Earlier, Sonu Nigam was caught in a controversy during one of his performances in Bengaluru, where a man from the crowd asked him to sing in Kannada. The incident quickly escalated when an FIR was filed against the singer at Avalahalli Police Station, accusing him of making provocative and insensitive remarks that allegedly hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.

According to the complaint, Sonu responded by saying, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada, this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam," referencing the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 tourists lost their lives. His comment drew criticism for being inappropriate and inflammatory.

In response, Sonu issued a clarification on Instagram. He explained that he wasn’t targeting Kannada speakers but was referring to a few fringe elements in the audience who were being disruptive. He said the majority of the crowd was respectful and added that such unruly behaviour needs to be dealt with firmly.