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Sonu Nigam to launch his world tour The Revolution with first massive solo concert in Abu Dhabi on this date

The Revolution World Tour represents the absolute pinnacle of Sonu Nigam’s touring career that celebrates his historic 30-year legacy as India’s most celebrated vocalist. The opening concert will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Friday, August 21, 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 23, 2026, 05:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sonu Nigam to launch his world tour The Revolution with first massive solo concert in Abu Dhabi on this date
Sonu Nigam
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Abu Dhabi is gearing up to host the region’s first major Bollywood live entertainment spectacle of the year, headlined by celebrated playback singer Sonu Nigam. The global music icon is set to kick off his much-anticipated world tour, The Revolution, with a grand opening concert at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Friday, August 21, 2026. The landmark event is brought to the UAE capital by premier entertainment agency Blu Blood, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Dubbed the ‘Lord of Chords’ and ‘Ruler of Hearts,’ Padma Shri awardee Sonu Nigam is set to stage his first-ever large-scale standalone solo arena production in Abu Dhabi. Renowned for his iconic romantic ballads, evergreen classics, and electrifying dance tracks, the singer’s debut performance at the Etihad Arena is being positioned as a landmark moment for South Asian live entertainment in the UAE capital. The mega concert also highlights the Middle East’s growing stature as a global entertainment destination, with the region increasingly attracting world-class cultural events and live music spectacles for audiences from across the globe.

Sonu Nigam states, "Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to launch The Revolution tour in a city that has always shown me so much love. This tour is a celebration of our shared musical journey over the last 30 years, and I cannot wait to share this completely new arena experience with my fans."

Osman Osman & Shaaista Khan Osman, Managing Director & CEO, Blu Blood states, “Bringing the global launch of Sonu Nigam’s Revolution Tour to Abu Dhabi is exactly what Blu Blood is known to do. As the first major Bollywood event to return to the region, this next Blu Blood experience illuminates the magical moments that define global culture. It brings the exact grandeur that can only be brought to life in the UAE entertainment scene with full government support."

SN2

The Revolution World Tour represents the absolute pinnacle of Sonu Nigam’s touring career, serving as a massive, high-octane international arena tour that celebrates his historic 30-year legacy as India’s most celebrated vocalist. The show is meticulously curated to take audiences on an emotional journey, seamlessly fusing his timeless, generation-defining Bollywood classics with high-energy fan favourites and powerful new material. Backed by a world-class live band and an immersive, premium audio-visual design, the tour will witness a multi-continental run with a highly anticipated debut in Abu Dhabi before heading to United Kingdom, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Tickets are now available officially at Etihadarena.ae and Platinumlist.

READ | Cockroach Janta Party: Anurag Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, others follow viral Instagram page

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