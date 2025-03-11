Sonu Nigam blamed the Rajasthan bureaucracy for not being nominated for Best Playback Singer at the IIFA Awards 2025. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

The 25th edition of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards 2025 were organised on March 9 in Jaipur. Laapataa Ladies sweeped the ceremony with 10 major wins for Best Picture, Best Director to Kiran Rao, and Best Actress to Nitanshi Goel. Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor trophy for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Now, Sonu Nigam has slammed the organisers for not nominating him in the Best Male Playback Singer category for his track Mere Dholna 3.0 for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which many had thought was one of the best songs sung by Sonu in his illustrious career. Sharing a photo of the nominees, the singer wrote, "Thank you IIFA. After all you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy."

Well, this comes after several politicians from the Rajasthan cabinet, including the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had left his performance midway at the Rising Rajasthan event in December 2024. The National Award-winning singer had then asked the politicians to not attend his concerts if they cannot stay for the entire event.

Meanwhile, the singers who were nominated for the Best Male Playback Singer at IIFA Awards 2025 were Arijit Singh for Sajni for Laapataa Ladies, Karan Aujla for Tauba Tauba for Bad Newz, Diljit Dosanjh and Baadshah for Naina for Crew, Jubin Nautiyal for Dua for Article 370, and Mitraz for Akhiyaan Gulaab for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Jubin won the award.

The IIFA celebrations happened over two days in the Pink City. While IIFA Digital Awards 2025, which honoured the films and series that streamed in the Hindi OTT space last year, were held on the first day on March 8; IIFA Awards celebrating the 2024 Hindi theatrical films took place on the second day on March 9.