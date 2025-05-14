The controversy erupted after Sonu Nigam's statement at a music event in Bengaluru on April 22, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of many Kannadigas.

Singer Sonu Nigam has approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking the quashing of the cases filed against him for allegedly making offensive remarks about the Kannadiga community. The court, after hearing the matter, adjourned the hearing to May 15.

The controversy erupted after Nigam's statement at a music event in Bengaluru on April 22, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of many Kannadigas. Following the remarks, a complaint was lodged at the Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru, prompting the authorities to register an FIR against the singer.

The police issued a notice to Nigam, asking him to respond within seven days. Since Nigam failed to provide a response, the police issued a second notice, demanding his appearance for questioning.

On May 3, an FIR was registered against Nigam under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 353 (incitement to public mischief).

The case was filed following a complaint from Dharmaraj A., the President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada group, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. The FIR accuses Nigam of making remarks that "emotionally provoked" and "hurt the sentiments" of the Kannadiga community, potentially inciting unrest among different linguistic communities in the state. In the aftermath of the FIR, Sonu Nigam issued a public apology on May 5, acknowledging the hurt caused by his comments. Taking to social media, Nigam wrote, "Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always."

The singer expressed regret for any offence caused, emphasising that his affection for his fans in Karnataka superseded any personal pride. In addition to the legal proceedings, the Bengaluru District Police served Nigam a notice, directing him to appear before the investigating officer within the next week.

The investigation is centred around a video that went viral, showing Nigam's controversial remarks during his performance at the music event in late April.

