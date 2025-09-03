Sonu Nigam says remakes 'are not bad at all' as Bijuria gets remade in Varun, Janhvi-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Bijuria was originally a part of Sonu Nigam's album Mausam in 1999. Now, after 26 years, the song has been remade in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Four days after releasing the teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the makers dropped the first song Bijuria from the romantic comedy on Wednesday, September 3. It is the remixed version of the Sonu Nigam hit song from 1999. Tanishk Bagchi has created the remix and the new version is sung by Sonu himself and Asees Kaur.

Sharing his opinion about the remakes, the singer told Hindustan Times, "Remakes, if done with respect and regard to the original creators, are not a bad thing at all. Sometimes remakes spoil a song, but a lot of times they bring old melodies back and create nostalgia for people who grew up with them."

He added, "Bijuria caught the fancy of youngsters like Varun Dhawan back then, which is why he has always had so much love for the song." Sonu also shared that he and Varun were considering to revive the song for past couple of years, and that's how it found its place in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The remixed version is being liked for Varun's sensational dancing skills, which have impressed Sonu too. The singer commented on the new song's music video, "A special song for a special film. How amazing are you Varun. A perfect tribute to the best dancing track of all times. I'm so happy you took this legacy forward and just nailed it."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will clash at the box office with Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 pan-India blockbuster. The mythological action drama, which is written and directed by Shetty, also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah.

READ | Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on Rajinikanth film's underperformance: 'Can never write stories to...'