'You people don't...: Simi Garewal defends Amitabh Bachchan amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed at airport, almost falls after fan pushes him, actor's reaction wins hearts

After Dolly Chaiwala's tea, Bill Gates now spotted eating this street food at…

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

Malayalam actor Edavela Babu arrested in sexual assault case, later released on bail

Bollywood

Sonu Nigam says AI is threat to 'average' singers, musicians: 'It is being used to...'

Sonu Nigam says AI is a threat to average musicians, writer and singers and is being used to program songs too.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sonu Nigam says AI is threat to 'average' singers, musicians: 'It is being used to...'
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam is one of the most successful singers and musicians of Bollywood. With hits like 'Main Agar Kahoon' from Om Shanti Om, 'Saathiya', 'Chori Kiya Re Jiya' from Dabangg, the singer and musician rules over the hearts of the audience. Now, the singer and musician has opened up on the impact of AI on musicians. 

In an interview with Noida Times, Sonu Nigam was asked if he looks at AI as a threat. To which, the singer replied, "AI is a threat to average writers, singers, and musicians who are not passionate. Tell AI to write one song on Mohabbat in Javed Akhtar's style and it will be done. It is being used to program songs, too. But all this is for mediocre people and AI is a threat for them." 

The singer began his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from DD1's TV serial Talash (1992). However, his song 'Accha Sila Diya; for the film Bewafa Sanam, made him a star. He then went on to give chartbusters like 'Suraj Hua Maddham' and 'You are my Soniya' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', which earned him the National Film Award. 

However, his journey was not easy. He confessed to being bullied in the industry in an interview with Zoom and said, "In 1991 when I joined the industry people didn’t take me seriously because I was so young. I was bullied by some people."

He added, "Umar se bhi izzat badti hai. Aap kala mein unche ho toh theek hai par Umar mein chote hote ho toh log bully karte hai .. log thoda tiraskar se dekhte hai. Some of course give you love but kuch tedhe log hote hai woh aapke tang kareng. Aise kuch logon ne mujhe tang kiya tha (If you are talented but young, people tend to bully you. Of course there are those who love you, but there are twisted individuals who will disturb you. I had to face a few such people). "

Sonu Nigam is a recipient of Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award and has also sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Malayalam, Nepali, Tulu, Chhattisgarhi, Meitei and other Indian languages. He is known as the "Modern Rafi", a title given to him after his musical idol Mohammad Rafi. 

