Frustrated with the constant interruptions, Sonu Nigak got angry and said if the audience wanted to stand, they should "stand" in an election instead.

During his performance at a concert in Kolkata on February 9, singer Sonu Nigam's patience was tested when the crowd kept standing instead of sitting in their assigned seats.

Frustrated with the constant interruptions, Sonu Nigam got angry and told the audience that if they wanted to stand, they should "stand" in an election instead. A fan who attended the concert shared a video where Sonu Nigam was heard expressing his frustration.

In the video, he said, "Agar tum ko khada hona hi hain, election mein khade ho jaao yaar! Please bithao. Jaldi karo… itna time jaa raha hain mera maalum hain? Apka cut off time aa jayega phir, baithao! Jaldi baitho! Baitho! Bahar niklo! Make this space empty."

In the comments section, many netizens praised Sonu for his handling of the situation, but they criticised the event organizers for their poor management.

One user commented, "He actually had to manage the crowd and security himself because the management was so poor. I’ve been reading a lot of reports about it online."

One netizen also brought up the tragic incident of singer KK’s death due to a cardiac arrest after his Kolkata concert, linking it to poor event management.

The user wrote, "Same place, Kolkata again... He had to handle everything himself because he knows what happened to KK due to such mismanagement and lack of security. Everyone will have to take matters into their own hands for their safety at events, no matter where they are."